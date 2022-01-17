!!! BEAUTFIUL CUSTOM HOME WITH MASTER SUITE ON FIRST FLOOR !!! Grand 2-Story wood floor entry leading to 22' Great Room with vault ceiling, Ceiling fan & door to backyard & Patio / Peninsula Fireplace opens to Great Room, Kitchen & Breakfast Areas / 9' Smooth Ceilings / 14x11 Dining Room / First Floor 17x14 Master Bedroom has trey ceiling, twin windows, Ceiling Fan, 2-piece Crown Molding + Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower & 13' walk-in closet / Kitchen has wood floors, SS appliances, Upgraded 5 eye Gas range/oven, Cabinets with crown molding, recess lighting, Pantry & Bay window Breakfast Area + door to Patio & backyard / Separate Laundry Room (not a double door closet) with wall cabinets and door to Finished, painted like the interior of house 2-Car Garage with opener & outside keypad / Upstairs: Bedroom #2 12x13, Bedroom, Bedroom #3 11x10 & 4th Bedroom 11x10 & 14x16 Bonus Room / Roof 2020 w/ Architectural Shingles. Water Fountain to enjoy from patio!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $424,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnig…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
- Updated
The snow that began falling in Statesville on Sunday was the first significant accumulation in a few years, but downtown has been blanketed by…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 2-8.
- Updated
A Statesville man, convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1995, was arrested Tuesday on a statutory sex offense charge involving a 4-year-o…