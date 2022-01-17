4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $424,500

!!! BEAUTFIUL CUSTOM HOME WITH MASTER SUITE ON FIRST FLOOR !!! Grand 2-Story wood floor entry leading to 22' Great Room with vault ceiling, Ceiling fan & door to backyard & Patio / Peninsula Fireplace opens to Great Room, Kitchen & Breakfast Areas / 9' Smooth Ceilings / 14x11 Dining Room / First Floor 17x14 Master Bedroom has trey ceiling, twin windows, Ceiling Fan, 2-piece Crown Molding + Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower & 13' walk-in closet / Kitchen has wood floors, SS appliances, Upgraded 5 eye Gas range/oven, Cabinets with crown molding, recess lighting, Pantry & Bay window Breakfast Area + door to Patio & backyard / Separate Laundry Room (not a double door closet) with wall cabinets and door to Finished, painted like the interior of house 2-Car Garage with opener & outside keypad / Upstairs: Bedroom #2 12x13, Bedroom, Bedroom #3 11x10 & 4th Bedroom 11x10 & 14x16 Bonus Room / Roof 2020 w/ Architectural Shingles. Water Fountain to enjoy from patio!