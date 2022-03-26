4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000

Amazing Location!! Walk or Bike less than a mile to downtown Mooresville NC which as restaurants, retail, & medical offices. Mooresville High school across the street. This beautiful new construction home has it all! 4 Bedrooms + 2.5 baths, front and back covered porch, open kitchen over looking breakfast area and family room. White cabinets, granite countertops, ss farmhouse sink, ss appliances, white subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, granite in bathrooms, LED lighting, wifi garage door opener, double doors to primary bedroom, which comes with an oversized closet & stand up spa shower. White privacy fence. Fully fenced in back yard. No HOA.