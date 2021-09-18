Welcome to this beautifully maintained two story home in Stafford at Langtree, located just 5 minutes from downtown Davidson. Natural light flows throughout the home. Main level offers an office/flex space upon entry, with closet and powder room. Open concept kitchen is perfect for hosting gatherings, and features extensive granite countertops, backsplash, extended island, SS appliances, and a separate pantry. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite is expansive with a large walk in closet and bath with oversized walk-in shower, double sink vanity and tile floors. Additional 3 bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry room is located on the upper level with utility sink. Backyard has an extended patio with privacy screen for outdoor seating/entertaining. Young pine trees are planted for added greenery, and will provide additional privacy as they mature. The community offers a pool with lounge chairs, showers, and a clubhouse. Convenient location to shopping and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000
