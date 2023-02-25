Welcome to The Meadows at Coddle Creek located within the highly desired Mooresville Graded School District! Easy living in this attractive one level ranch style home. Perfect for entertaining, this open floor plan features engineered hardwood flooring that sweeps from the foyer into the great room where you can find relaxation with the gas log fireplace. Double layer crown moldings & Wainscoting. You'll enjoy meal prepping within the spacious kitchen equipped w/SS appliances, large island, complimented by Granite Countertops in both the kitchen & bathrooms. Yes, a Tankless gas water heater!! The CPI smart home system equipment conveys. Z-Wave door lock. Enjoy breathtaking evenings on the back covered patio absolutely perfect for winding down. For your enjoyment, the community provides walking trails, pool, cabana, & bocce ball court. What more could you ask for? Don't let this one slip by!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,900
