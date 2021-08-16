Better than new in Lakewalk! Fall in love with this perfect 2019 ranch with double crown molding, wainscoting, wood flooring throughout living areas and a fabulous brick paver patio and knee wall. After market upgrades include ceiling fans in every room, blinds on all windows, painted garage with epoxy flooring, built in cabinets and large storage rack and a CPI security system on all windows and doors. Open concept with 4 BR's, great room with fireplace and spacious dining area with sliders to patio. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, Stainless appliances, gas cook top, gas range, island with seating and sizable walk in pantry. Spacious primary BR with trey ceiling and en suite bath featuring a double sink granite top vanity, soaking tub and large stall shower with tile surround. 3 additional spacious BR's and full bath. Lakewalk boasts tons of amenities, lawn maintenance included in HOA dues, convenient to all and a short walk to Lake Norman!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,000
