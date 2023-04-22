Lake Front Community; enjoy a resort feel where you live! Lake Norman access via community Canoe launch, fishing and other lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, walking trails, playground and parks. Stunning stone and hardi plank-accented ranch home sits on a cul-de-sac homesite features 9-foot ceilings, Laminate wood flooring, open floorplan, kitchen with gas stove/oven, granite kitchen countertops and walk-in corner pantry, all opening to family room with gas fireplace. Fantastic custom built-ins in the family room provide additional storage and also fantastic lighting upgrades. And you have to love the adorable custom built in bunk beds. 4 bedrooms including owner’s suite with vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. All this and within walking distance from an amazing planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 1-12.
North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of…
It's still unknown which car was driving the wrong way.
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.