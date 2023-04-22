Lake Front Community; enjoy a resort feel where you live! Lake Norman access via community Canoe launch, fishing and other lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, walking trails, playground and parks. Stunning stone and hardi plank-accented ranch home sits on a cul-de-sac homesite features 9-foot ceilings, Laminate wood flooring, open floorplan, kitchen with gas stove/oven, granite kitchen countertops and walk-in corner pantry, all opening to family room with gas fireplace. Fantastic custom built-ins in the family room provide additional storage and also fantastic lighting upgrades. And you have to love the adorable custom built in bunk beds. 4 bedrooms including owner’s suite with vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. All this and within walking distance from an amazing planned amenities center and the shores of Lake Norman.