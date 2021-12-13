Welcome Home! This is a beautiful updated 4 -bedroom 3 bath home in a highly desirable subdivision in the Mooresville Graded School District. The living room has high ceilings with lots of natural light. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom granite, and an island. The backyard is landscaped and ready to enjoy with a fenced in backyard which includes a gazebo and a place to entertain around the fire. There's a separate fenced in area along the side of the home which can be entered through the side door of the garage. The home has a new roof that was installed in 2021. This is a must-see! ***The buyers walked away at no fault of the sellers*** Please submit highest and best offer by 12/11/21 @5pm. Thanks.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
Statesville’s Sidney Harmon was a young soldier serving in Vietnam in December 1968. Ann Margret, performing with the Bob Hope USO Show, rode …
The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance dance…
- Updated
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…