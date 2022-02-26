Amazing Location! Walk or bike less than a mile to downtown Mooresville which has Restaurants, Retail, & Medical offices. This beautiful new construction home on the corner has it all! Elegant white exterior with detailed black accents. 4 Bedrooms +2.5 bathrooms, front & back covered porch, open kitchen overlooking breakfast area and family room. White cabinets with granite countertops, ss farmhouse sink, ss appliances, white subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers and doors, granite in all bathrooms, led lighting, wifi garage door opener, double doors to primary bedroom which comes with an oversized closet & stand-up spa shower. *Currently installing 6 foot white privacy fence! No HOA. Fully fenced in back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
HICKORY—North Iredell had no intention of leaving Hickory without a win Thursday night. The body language and focus made that much clear. Not …
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.