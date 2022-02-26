4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,900

Amazing Location! Walk or bike less than a mile to downtown Mooresville which has Restaurants, Retail, & Medical offices. This beautiful new construction home on the corner has it all! Elegant white exterior with detailed black accents. 4 Bedrooms +2.5 bathrooms, front & back covered porch, open kitchen overlooking breakfast area and family room. White cabinets with granite countertops, ss farmhouse sink, ss appliances, white subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers and doors, granite in all bathrooms, led lighting, wifi garage door opener, double doors to primary bedroom which comes with an oversized closet & stand-up spa shower. *Currently installing 6 foot white privacy fence! No HOA. Fully fenced in back yard.