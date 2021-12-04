 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,900

Welcome home to this beautiful corner lot master down home off HWY 3 in Mooresville. Tons of beautiful updates throughout. Fresh new paint throughout! Open floor-plan with gorgeous kitchen overlooking eating and living area. Primary bedroom and two secondary bedrooms on main floor. Upstairs, find a great loft space and full bedroom and bathroom! Take a tour today!

