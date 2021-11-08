4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $405,000

Welcome Home! This is a beautiful updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home in a highly desirable subdivision in the Mooresville Graded School District. The living room has high ceilings with lots of natural light. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom granite, and an island. The backyard is landscaped and ready to enjoy with a fenced in backyard which includes a gazebo and a place to entertain around the fire. There's a separate fenced in area along the side of the home which can be entered through the side door of the garage. The home has a new roof that was installed in 2021. This is a must-see! We are currently in negotiations and waiting for the ratified contract.