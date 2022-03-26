 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

LAKE NORMAN AREA! Like new constuction with additional owner upgrades, located in Parkmont! Come see this well maintained 4 Bed, 2 and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with open floorplan, solid surfaces throughout the main, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, office/flex space, large bedrooms, walk in closets, guest bath with dual vanities, second floor loft and more. The large primary suite has been updated with new mirrors, hardware, faucets, fixtures and custom paint! It also boasts a large walk in closet, celing fan, shower and tub! Laundry room has been updated with custom shelves, cabinets and hardware. So many new details added! Out back you will find a paver patio complete with built in grill station and FENCED IN backyard where you can hang out and enjoy the day or take a stroll through the neighborhood walking trail that loops to the nearby Cornelius Park with tennis courts, ball fields and disc golf! Easy access to highway 77, restaurants, shops and the lake!!!

