4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

Price Improvement! ***Deeded Boat Slip*** Tour the Rittenour, a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms located in Mooresville. The main floor is dedicated to living spaces with an open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and incredible natural lighting. The bedrooms are all located on the second floor with a large 4th bedroom as potential for a rec room. The primary bedroom features a large walk in closet. Attached bathroom features dual vanity sinks, a garden soaking tub and walk in shower. Large fenced back yard with room for a pool. The lot backs up to a farm providing privacy. Community swimming pool nearby.