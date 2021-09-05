 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

Price Improvement! ***Deeded Boat Slip*** Tour the Rittenour, a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms located in Mooresville. The main floor is dedicated to living spaces with an open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and incredible natural lighting. The bedrooms are all located on the second floor with a large 4th bedroom as potential for a rec room. The primary bedroom features a large walk in closet. Attached bathroom features dual vanity sinks, a garden soaking tub and walk in shower. Large fenced back yard with room for a pool. The lot backs up to a farm providing privacy. Community swimming pool nearby.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

  • Updated

This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with ot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert