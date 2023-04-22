WELCOME HOME to this large super energy efficient 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with study/5th bedroom and 24K solar panels. Enjoy the rocking chair porch and fully landscaped, fully fenced yard. Inside you are welcomed by beautiful prefinished hardwood floors, upgraded lighting. The kitchen has granite countertop, stainless appliances and the island is great for entertaining. Opens to family room with gas fireplace. The computer niche also works great as a coffee or wine bar. Upstairs you will find a spacious laundry and loft/landing area. The large primary suite with 3 other bedrooms. A potential fifth bedroom/study has French doors and would be perfect as an upstairs office space. Convenient to downtown Mooresville, shopping, schools, I-77 and Lake Norman. Solar panels for amazing efficiency. Neighborhood features include large community pool, clubhouse, sidewalks, and next door to North Main Park.