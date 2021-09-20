4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

This is a beautiful place to call HOME. Close to downtown Mooresville, shopping center, and restaurants. Great community pool and an open field for games or outdoor events. This home has a functional floorplan, with a large family room, home office with French doors, and tons of natural light. There is a formal dinning room and an additional informal dinning area/sunroom/den room or use it as you wish. Oversized primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet, large walk-in shower, separated garden tub and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are pretty spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Laundry room is on second floor. There is an in-ground irrigation that uses it's own dedicated well. AC was replaced in 2018. Showings start 9/11/21