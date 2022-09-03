4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,000

New home has well-planned & spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office room, bonus room, two car garage, covered front porch and 6 feet high vinyl fence. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel electric range, microwave and dish washer. There is concrete slab for the full width of house in the back side, and the front has extended driveway. Seller can pay $5000 towards buyer's closing cost. This house qualifies for 100% financing. No HOA and HOA fee. Priced to sell fast!! Note: Listing agent is also seller of this house.