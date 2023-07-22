Introducing this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in the highly sought-after Heritage at Neel Ranch community. This thoughtfully designed home offers single-level living and boasts low maintenance features. Step inside and be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The main living areas showcase beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring, adding a touch of elegance while ensuring durability and easy upkeep. The open concept layout seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating a spacious gathering space for family and friends. With its convenient island, the kitchen provides a dedicated area for meal prep while also doubling as a breakfast bar. The Heritage offers a delightful community atmosphere and is known for its well-maintained surroundings and desirable location. Whether you're hosting gatherings, enjoying a day at home, or taking advantage of the community amenities, including the beautiful pool, make this delightful property your new home.