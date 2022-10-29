 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $389,000

ASSUMABLE FHA MORTGAGE AT 4% INTEREST RATE -- DONT MISS OUT ON ALL THESE UPGRADED FEATURES Two Story Open floorplan 4 bed/2.5 baths - Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch Luxury Plank Vinyl Flex room (OfficeorDR) -Cozy Corner Fireplace in Great Room Open to Upgraded Cooks kitchen w/ Granite counters-Upgraded Gas Range -Accented w/ White Subway Tiles-42" Cherry Cabinets -Renovated Tiled Bathrooms-Upstairs Spacious Master Bedroom w/ huge Walk in Closet & 3 other Nice size Bedrooms -Laundry Room conveniently located end of hallway on 2nd floor- Beautifully landscaped Backyard w/ Oversized (42 x 12)Trex Deck for Entertaining Sunsetter 20ft Awning for rainy days -Decorative landscaping outlined w/ White Vinyl 6' privacy fence-10x8 Vinyl Shed Convenietly located across from Swimming Pool - Playground--Mailboxes Sought after Graded School District -close to historical downtown Mooresville & freeways

