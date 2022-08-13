4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000

Don't miss this highly desirable ranch home in the popular Heritage at Neel Ranch neighborhood of Mooresville. This home has been lovingly maintained and is in like-new condition. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and beautiful plantation shutters. Spacious and welcoming kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, island with pendants and great pantry. Home features beautiful and easy to maintain luxury vinyl flooring in the Foyer, Kitchen, and Dining Area. The primary suite is at the back of the home with 3 additional bedrooms and walk-in closets. Fenced in backyard with an easy to maintain yard and patio. Neighborhood has an outdoor pool, sidewalks, and walking trails. Enjoy easy living in this perfectly sized one-story home that is convenient to downtown Mooresville, I-77 and Lake Norman.