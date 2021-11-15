4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000

Lovely 2 story home in the popular Parkmont community. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. When you enter this beautiful home there is an office with glass door on your left. Walking down the entry hall you will then see a dining room, great room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast area. The large kitchen has a center island, granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, walk in pantry, gas cooktop and complete with all stainless steel appliances. There is a half bathroom on the main level heading out to the garage. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room and a loft. The large primary suite has a trendy wooden decorative wall. Huge walk in closet and large bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate glass shower. The backyard features a fenced yard, extended patio and built in stone grill. The community features a playground and walking trail to the new Cornelius Road Dog Park and to the Cornelius Road Park!