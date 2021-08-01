Location, location, location! Don't miss this rare opportunity just blocks from downtown Mooresville, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and parks and close to Lake Norman. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath colonial home in the historic district has unique character you won't find in new construction. So much potential for the buyer who appreciates the quality & charm of a historic property. Nestled two blocks from downtown in the Mooresville Graded School district this home boasts of large rooms with high ceilings, original hardwood floors, living room, dining room with bay window, office/den downstairs and owners bedroom on main floor. Sip morning coffee or afternoon cocktails on one of the two lovely covered side porches. Three additional large bedrooms & bath on upper floor. Potential for in-law suite where once was separate living quarters on main floor(buyers agent to verify with town). New HVAC main living area/upstairs, roof 10 years old, updated windows, new dishwasher 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.