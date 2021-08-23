 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000

Beautiful two story entry to this exceptionally well maintained home. Primary Bedroom on main floor. Open flow from Kitchen and Breakfast Area to the two story Family Room with cozy fireplace. Large open fenced grassy backyard with large patio.Spacious Primary Bedroom with tray ceiling on main level. Lots of natural light pours through the Dining Room with tray ceiling! Den or Office near entry. New Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave in 2020. Both HVAC units replaced new within the last 5 yrs. Ring-camera security system! Make this home your new happy place! Great location in development close to amenities. Popular Morrison Plantation has wonderful and updated amenities including a beautiful pool, 2 new playgrounds, basketball half-court, lovely renovated clubhouse, cookout area, tennis courts and walking trails. Close to shopping and restaurants, fitness centers, interstate and Lake Norman. Back on market due to buyer did not like HOA rental restrictions.

