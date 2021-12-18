 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000

Stunning like-new 4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Parkmont! The main floor features beautiful wood flooring throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with an island, upgraded backsplash, and a gas stove! The kitchen is open to a spacious living room with a lovely fireplace for cozy nights with the family. 4 bedrooms, a loft, and a laundry room are on the second level. Enjoy peaceful nights in the backyard oasis sitting by the outdoor fireplace! Parkmont neighborhood includes a playground area and walking trails from the community lead to Cornelius Park with tennis courts, disc golf, and more. Located in Mooresville in the beautiful Lake Norman area with quick access to public boat launches, shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this charming move-in-ready SMART home!

