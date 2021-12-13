Must see Ranch in desirable Linwood Farms located in prime Mooresville location! The versatile floorplan boasts over 2100 square feet of fabulous living space suitable for any family. This well maintained ranch offers a spacious kitchen/dining area and cozy living room w/fireplace. Primary room has a large en-suite w/garden tub. Two addt'l generously sized bedrooms as well as a full size bathroom on first floor. Second level will definitely WOW you with a supersized bedroom/bonus room huge walk in closet & full bathroom! Make it a theatre room, gaming area or mix/match; you have over 620 sq feet to be creative! Computer niche area too! Need more storage? Attic has addt'l storage space for all of your boxes/decorations! Love the outdoors? Relax on the oversized covered back porch w/ your morning coffee. Minutes from Downtown Mooresville's shopping, fine dining, entertainment and Lake Norman. Great neighborhood for walking/riding bikes w/community pool & playground. This one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
Statesville’s Sidney Harmon was a young soldier serving in Vietnam in December 1968. Ann Margret, performing with the Bob Hope USO Show, rode …
The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance dance…
- Updated
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…