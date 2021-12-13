4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000

Must see Ranch in desirable Linwood Farms located in prime Mooresville location! The versatile floorplan boasts over 2100 square feet of fabulous living space suitable for any family. This well maintained ranch offers a spacious kitchen/dining area and cozy living room w/fireplace. Primary room has a large en-suite w/garden tub. Two addt'l generously sized bedrooms as well as a full size bathroom on first floor. Second level will definitely WOW you with a supersized bedroom/bonus room huge walk in closet & full bathroom! Make it a theatre room, gaming area or mix/match; you have over 620 sq feet to be creative! Computer niche area too! Need more storage? Attic has addt'l storage space for all of your boxes/decorations! Love the outdoors? Relax on the oversized covered back porch w/ your morning coffee. Minutes from Downtown Mooresville's shopping, fine dining, entertainment and Lake Norman. Great neighborhood for walking/riding bikes w/community pool & playground. This one won't last!