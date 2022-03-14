Welcome Home!! This adorable home has it all....vaulted ceilings, beautiful floors, and an abundance of natural light. You'll love how spacious the rooms are. The enormous great room features vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. There are brand new floors in the kitchen, and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. The pass through window into the great room is perfect when entertaining. The dining room is generously sized and has lots of windows to enjoy the view of the private backyard. The primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a bathroom with dual vanities and a separate shower and tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Please note that the 4th bedroom is currently being use as an office. The backyard is fenced and private. Don't miss the cozy firepit on the side of the house, the spacious garage, AND the attached carport. This home is conveniently located and move-in ready. NO HOA!! Come see it before it's gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $374,999
