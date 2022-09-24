 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

  • Updated
WELCOME HOME to this open floorplan 4 bedroom 2 bath RANCH located in Heritage at Neel Ranch. Upgraded kitchen with 42" cabinets, solid surface counters, center island, and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Amazing outdoor living. Covered pergola, oversized deck and a fully fenced yard. Home also features easy to care for luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas. Neighborhood features include outdoor pool, sidewalks, and walking trails. Convenient to downtown Mooresville, shopping, schools, I-77 and Lake Norman.

