Beautiful well maintained 4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Parkmont! The interior provides an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a tiled backsplash. The spacious living area has a fireplace and is perfect for entertaining guests or cozy nights with the family. All 4 bedrooms and loft/bonus area are upstairs. You will certainly be impressed with the gorgeous outdoor gas fireplace which can be enjoyed in the privacy of the fenced-in backyard. This charming smart home is like-new and move-in ready! Neighborhood park plus walking trail from neighborhood to Cornelius Park for more outdoor recreation. Conveniently located to I77, downtown Mooresville, & shopping. Schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
WATCH NOW: Family of victim rushes out of Catawba courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Statesville’s Sidney Harmon was a young soldier serving in Vietnam in December 1968. Ann Margret, performing with the Bob Hope USO Show, rode …
- Updated
There’s a mass grave in Iredell County. It’s not too far outside of Downtown Statesville really. People drive near it all the time. Its off of…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Third Creek Middle and Third Creek Elementary schools were locked down Wednesday after the potential of a weapon was reported on campus, but a…
The Harmony town council was swore in on Dec. 6, with the familiar faces of the mayor and council returning for another term.