4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

Beautiful well maintained 4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable Parkmont! The interior provides an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a tiled backsplash. The spacious living area has a fireplace and is perfect for entertaining guests or cozy nights with the family. All 4 bedrooms and loft/bonus area are upstairs. You will certainly be impressed with the gorgeous outdoor gas fireplace which can be enjoyed in the privacy of the fenced-in backyard. This charming smart home is like-new and move-in ready! Neighborhood park plus walking trail from neighborhood to Cornelius Park for more outdoor recreation. Conveniently located to I77, downtown Mooresville, & shopping. Schedule your private showing today!