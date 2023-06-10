Welcome to this stunning newly constructed 2-story single-family residential home! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the upper level, and 1 half bathroom on the main level. The kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stunning granite countertops. The floors are a beautiful combination of carpet and luxury vinyl tiles. The home also features an attached one-car garage, newly installed fenced backyard, and a spacious covered porch, perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $369,900
