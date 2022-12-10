 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $365,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $365,500

BEST CHRISTMAS GIFT -SELLERS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO BUYING DOWN BUYERS INTEREST RATES Ask about 2-1 Buydown program Back on the Market at no fault of Sellers Two Story open floorplan 4 bed/2.5 baths - Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch Luxury Plank Vinyl Flex room (OfficeorDR) -Cozy Corner Fireplace in Great Room Open to Upgraded Cooks kitchen w/ Granite counters-Upgraded Gas Range -Accented w/ White Subway Tiles-42" Cherry Cabinets -Renovated Tiled Bathrooms-Upstairs Spacious Master Bedroom w/ huge Walk in Closet & 3 other Nice size Bedrooms -Laundry Room conveniently located end of hallway on 2nd floor- Beautifully landscaped Backyard w/ Oversized (42 x 12)Trex Deck for Entertaining Sunsetter 20ft Awning for rainy days -Decorative landscaping outlined w/ White Vinyl 6' privacy fence-10x8 Vinyl Shed Convenietly located across from Swimming Pool - Playground--Mailboxes Sought after Graded School District -close to historical downtown Mooresville & freeways

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert