4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $350,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own this meticulously maintained beauty on a cul-de-sac lot in sought-after Greencroft community in the heart of Mooresville! Distinctive exterior stonework! Come home to welcoming rocking-chair covered front porch. Be greeted with intelligent open floor plan with great flow and newer luxury plank flooring and new paint. Large Living Room is set off by lovely gas fireplace. Ideal for both entertaining and family living enjoy a spacious, light and bright Dining Area. Chef kitchen features abundant cabinetry and pre space! Be delighted by a homey loft bonus at the top of the hidden staircase! Huge Master Bedroom and nicely appointment Bath. 3 more generous bedrooms. Perfectly commutable to Charlotte. Minutes from schools, dining and shopping. Hurry!

