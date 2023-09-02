WELCOME HOME - Well-maintained 4 bed/2 bath ranch home on 2.123 ACRES and a BACKYARD OASIS of your dreams!! Have a BBQ on your 12x20' deck that leads to the lovely backyard. You'll walk over the wooden bridge to a creekside fire pit/bar area with plenty of privacy and entertainment space, or put up a hammock and have an afternoon nap!! (10x20 storage shed also conveys). The newly-painted interior features neutral carpeting in the FOUR bedrooms (2023), LVP in living areas and tile in bathrooms (2020), custom features in kitchen including dark walnut cabinets, window seat and built-in shelving, additional pantry cabinet that can convey or be removed, along with a massive 10.5' curved bar island with built-in sink, microwave and dishwasher (black appliances). Large living area with trey ceilings, wood blinds, split floor plan, primary has 2 closets (1 walk-in) and a HUGE spa tub. Washer/dryer also convey. 2016 HVAC and roof. Plastic barrier in crawl space. Low HOA fees. NOT in flood zone.