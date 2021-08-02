 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $340,000

Welcome home to Curtis Pond! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located in Mooresville Graded School District. The family room features a fireplace with built-in cabinets on each side. It also features a newly updated master bathroom, new kitchen subway tile, and freshly painted white cabinets.

