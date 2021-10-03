 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $340,000

Beautiful and move-in ready, 4 bed/2.5 bath home, located in the desirable Mooresville Graded School District, in popular Curtis Pond neighborhood! Open kitchen with white cabinets, single basin sink, ss appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry. Living room off of the kitchen with fireplace, formal dining room with trim detail, and an office on the main floor. Lux primary suite with tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, garden tub, and separate shower.  Spacious secondary bedrooms, 2 car garage w/ storage platforms, new roof 2020, new dual zone hvac 2019, new front door, fenced-in yard, rocking chair front porch, large back deck and so much more! Conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping, I-77, Lake Norman, & historic downtown Mooresville. Neighborhood features a pool and clubhouse. A must see!

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

