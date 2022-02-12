what a beauty. Great floor plan with nice flow. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with living room and family room. Large yard, partially fenced on cul de sac lot. Cute neighborhood with no HOA, close to town and near highway 77. Only 16 homes in this development. Neutral colors. Kitchen offers white cabinets and island. Large master suite. Come check this one out. Plenty of room and features
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $314,900
