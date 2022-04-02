Absolutely beautiful custom built waterfront home by Titan Custom Builders and award winning 2019 Best of The Lake Design Competition 1st place Winner. Gorgeous high end sleek finishes compliment an incredibly functional layout. Cutting Edge & impressive lineal stucco façade leading to an interior design featuring European floating metal, glass & wood staircase, two story Italian tile fireplace, European 12” hardwood floors, high gloss black finish with frosted glass cabinets. Situated on 1.18 acres with elevated breathtaking views up the cove with gorgeous sunsets. Primary suite on the main level opens to the terrace & the primary spa bath features soaking tub, oversized tile shower & large walk in closet. Main level has another full bedroom/bath. Lower level features full second living quarters 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Secondary garage as well as a full screened in porch on the lower level. Relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets in the lakeside hot tub under the cedar pergola.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,625,000
