 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,390,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,390,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,390,000

Elegant and private waterfront estate with sweeping long range sunrise views in prime low HOA location just beyond The Point. This stately home has been recently renovated throughout and has a beautiful open floorplan with expansive lake views from almost every room. Luxurious outdoor sanctuary with saltwater pool, spa, fireplace just steps away from your own private dock. Main level foyer opens to formal dining room and great room with new built in cabinetry, fireplace and custom lighting, all exquisite finishes and custom quality throughout. Gourmet kitchen with large island & sunlit breakfast room flows to lakefront terrace. Main level owner's suite with custom grasscloth accent wall, new closet renovation plus private study that can serve as a 5th BR. Lake level features a 2nd kitchen/bar area open to family room for great entertaining space plus 3 BR and 2 full baths. See special features and recent improvements attached in MLS. This is a very special offering that will not last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert