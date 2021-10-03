 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,350,000

Special opportunity to own this beautiful home on the Brawley Peninsula just Beyond The Point.Home has views of the lake from the front and back.Almost 200 ft of shoreline w/ main channel access.Covered dock with boat lift and yr round deep water.Enjoy your own private beach.Windows are large custom Anderson windows.The chef’s outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and boardwalk overlook the lake where the sun sets.Hammered copper sinks in the kitchen and the bar.Open floorplan accented by dome ceilings in the piano area, breakfast room, and primary bth. Double custom trey ceilings in the primary bdrm, grand room, and other rooms.Spacious study w/ a fireplace and windows overlooking the lake.Home has 4 fireplaces.Solid knotty alder doors throughout.Cedar garage doors.Barrel ceiling with stained tongue and grove wood leads to iron and glass front door. Nice size elevator.Emergency home generator.Well appointed luxury home you will not want to miss and with no HOA.Room for a pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert