Lake Norman custom executive waterfront home w/one of the most stunning views. Private lot is 1.1+ acres & over 300’ of shoreline. 4 beds + 2 Flex, 5.5 baths, hot tub, sauna, 3 car garage, whole house water filter & hardwood flooring on Main & Upper level. Firepit, Pier & Dock for a boat up to 26 feet. Main level has a formal Dining, Living w/glass display shelves, stunning 2 story Great room w/ fireplace & a wall of windows overlooking the lake. Gourmet kitchen w/Viking Cooktop, KitchenAid Oven, Microwave & Trash compactor. Large Primary Suite includes a sitting room w/fireplace, Jacuzzi tub & spa shower w/2 shower heads. Upper level offers 3 beds each w/full bath. Lower level has a large open area for entertaining & media room, 20x30 game room, Wet Bar w/dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & ice maker – guest suite w/2 flex rooms & Full bath. No HOA. Owner financing available below market rates for qualilfied buyers. Deck and floating dock have AZEK PVC decking with 50 year warranty.