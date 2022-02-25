Built with hand hewn eastern white pine and cedar from an old stand of timber in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee, this log home was assembled in Abingdon, VA, dismantled, brought south to a quiet, deep water cove with a main channel view on the pristine shores of Lake Norman, and was carefully reassembled on site. This handcrafted log retreat will delight all of your guests and family the moment they make the turn into the driveway. (VIDEO IS MUST SEE BELOW) What will catch your gaze as you take in the laurel porches, the 3 story window wall, the antique french entry door, travertine master bath, alabaster chandelier, the granite island with a cedar post notched in the corner, and much more? Then there is the 175 feet of shoreline out the back door past the stone fire patio/pit area, the curving stone steps that meander to the gazebo, then to the dock with a covered boat slip.Relax in your private cove. (Septic for 4 BR's, we have 2-3 additional rooms. Attached pool renderings)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. L…
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.
- Updated
OLIN—Survive and advance. Live to play another day. However you choose to say it, that’s what North Iredell did on Tuesday night in the first …
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.