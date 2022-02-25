4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,250,000

Built with hand hewn eastern white pine and cedar from an old stand of timber in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee, this log home was assembled in Abingdon, VA, dismantled, brought south to a quiet, deep water cove with a main channel view on the pristine shores of Lake Norman, and was carefully reassembled on site. This handcrafted log retreat will delight all of your guests and family the moment they make the turn into the driveway. (VIDEO IS MUST SEE BELOW) What will catch your gaze as you take in the laurel porches, the 3 story window wall, the antique french entry door, travertine master bath, alabaster chandelier, the granite island with a cedar post notched in the corner, and much more? Then there is the 175 feet of shoreline out the back door past the stone fire patio/pit area, the curving stone steps that meander to the gazebo, then to the dock with a covered boat slip.Relax in your private cove. (Septic for 4 BR's, we have 2-3 additional rooms. Attached pool renderings)