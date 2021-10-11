4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,250,000

Outdoor living at its finest.This is an entertainer’s dream home.Exquisite home on the Brawley Peninsula just Beyond The Point.Views of the lake from almost every room.Almost 200 ft of shoreline w/ main channel access.Covered dock with boat lift and yr round deep water.Enjoy your own private beach.Windows are large custom Anderson windows.The chef’s outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and boardwalk overlook the lake where the sun sets.Hammered copper sinks in the kitchen and the bar.Open floorplan accented by custom ceilings.Spacious study w/ a fireplace and windows overlooking the lake.Home has 4 fireplaces.Solid knotty alder doors throughout.Cedar garage doors.Barrel ceiling with stained tongue and grove wood leads to iron and glass front door. Nice size elevator.Emergency home generator.Well appointed luxury home you will not want to miss and with no HOA.Tons of storage.Room for a pool.