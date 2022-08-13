4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,100

Sought after Atwater Landing lake community. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a spacious open floor plan with large master and 2 additional bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Beautiful white kitchen with quartz countertops, double ovens and electric cooktop. Large walk-in pantry and built-in buffet. Open loft area upstairs, great for second living space. This home home is located on a prime lot directly across from amenities including community playground, picnic area and large community pool all just steps from your front door. Community canoe/paddleboard launch access to lake right down the street.