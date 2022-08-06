WATERFRONT!!! MUST SEE! Stylish townhome in sought after Morrison Plantation of Lake Norman. Very rare waterfront views from this private end unit with access to community pier/day dock. Energy star rated with brick front, 2 car garage with 130 sq. ft. of overhead storage and backyard gazebo. Bonus/bedroom with full bath on 3rd floor. Spacious kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and stainless appliances opening up into spacious and bright dining and great room area with gleaming hardwoods, fireplace and breakfast bar with waterfront views. Large master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with garden tub and dual vanities Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, , grocery, salons and much more. Community features pool, club house, play areas, tennis courts, sidewalks walking trails and Lake Norman boat dock/day slip. Just seconds to I-77. Use express lane to commute into Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A DOT engineer says people across the state have sabotaged digital road signs to display obscene messages. It's not clear how this one in Winston-Salem ended up flashing the F-word.
An Iredell-Statesville teacher is facing charges statutory rape involving a student, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A Troutman man was charged after shots were fired at a house and vehicle late last week.
A Harmony man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a plant.
Two men were found dead Monday night in a motel room in Statesville.
A 26-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance H…
It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, the…
The man killed was being sought for a murder in Charlotte.
The Statesville Police Department has obtained warrants on a 30-year-old man in connection a shooting last month.