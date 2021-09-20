 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $289,900

Great Mooresville Location! Corner lot 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Spacious home in the heart of Mooresville. Close to schools and shopping! Gorgeous staircase welcomes you inside the totally renovated Home. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master on the Main floor with custom tile shower and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. All new paint and flooring throoughout. New deck for grilling. A must see! You will love it!!!

