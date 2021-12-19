Let the front porch of this home welcome you home! The inside is just as amazing! The foyer, the open living/eating/kitchen area will invite you in with the white cabinetry and open shelves. This versitile floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths that include the primary bedroom with ensuite bath. The large laundry area makes it very functional and useful. Outside you will find a fully fenced with privacy fencing, a shed workshop that has electricity, a firepit area and playstructure. This home is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a quiet night in. There is something to wow everyone! For more information on this property, please call Naomi Race of Realty ONE Group Select at 704-774-9710 www.smilesandkeys.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $265,000
