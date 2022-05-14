 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $249,900

Lovely, 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home located on over an acre in the desirable Windward Pointe community in Mooresville. Built in 2019, this open floor plan home offers vinyl wide plank flooring and neutral carpeting. Kitchen includes an island with seating. Adjacent dining area, living room and bonus/flex room. Primary bedroom features a walk-in close and an attached bathroom with with vanity, soaking tub and shower. Split floor plan with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private backyard with mature trees. Convenient location with easy access to shopping, dining and I-77.

