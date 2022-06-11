4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $245,000

Short distance to downtown shops. Spacious walk-in closets. Amazing open floor plan. Split bedroom floor plan.
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a traffic stop conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene.
Dr. Darwin E. Carter is the new principal of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM), effective June 27. Carter replaces Eric Puryea…
A driver’s license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer.
Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has announced the appointment of David Onley as the city’s next police chief effective Monday, June 13.
