4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,999,000

Welcome to Lake Norman living at its finest! The latest Lake Norman waterfront creation from the lake's premier builder, award winning Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes is over 5600-square-feet of light and bright luxury living. Wonderful lake views abound from generously-sized indoor and outdoor spaces. Interior finishes to include chef's kitchen with commercial-grade appliances & scullery, 8" wide-plank floors, custom cabinetry, 8' solid doors, ceiling beams, state-of-the-art electronics and other upgrades too numerous to mention. 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and 2 powder rooms on main level. Large bonus room, . Covered rear porch and sun deck area. Oversized three-car garage with enclosed storage. $80,000 allowance for resort style pool. Approved for a private dock.

