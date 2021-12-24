4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,950,000

Expansive Waterfront Estate on Lake Norman w/ NO HOA. Custom brick home boasts sunset views on main channel just a short boat ride from lakefront dining & entertainment. Lake scenery from nearly every room of this home w/ lots of natural light. Entertainer’s paradise w/oversized formal living area suitable for formal or casual gatherings w/ a wet bar & an adjacent family room. Chef’s kitchen w/ plenty of prep space on gorgeous granite countertop and amazing center island. Wolfe Range, pot filler & sub-zero refrigerator. Large walk-in pantry and large walk-in laundry off the kitchen. Master on Main w/an en-suite bath w/ spa like feel. Glass doors from master, LR & kitchen lure you to the amazing outdoor flagstone terrace & infinity pool & spa. Custom one-of-a kind dock system w/ sun deck, 2 boatlifts & 2 personal watercraft lifts plus covered seating area. Plenty of room to entertain upstairs in Theater & Billiards room. 3 BR, 2 full baths & an office complete 2nd floor.