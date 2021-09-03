Ultimate executive lake home. This exclusive custom-built residence exudes a modern farmhouse vibe. Designed around a stunning 2-story glass gallery wall, floating staircase and stunning cupola. The home blends modern high-end finishes, comfort & luxury into a piece of artwork. A dream kitchen w/lavish glossy black cabinetry, handcrafted live edge poplar breakfast bar, Thermador appliances & quartzite counters is perfect for everyday living or black-tie events. Upper floor features a dramatic guest suite & loft. An abundance of windows let in natural light and frame beautiful views from all over the home. Elegant lake living at its best! An elevator allows easy access to all levels. The basement features a complete kitchen with Café appliances and waterfall granite. 16’ sliders open to the patio, private dock and lake beyond. Fully landscaped with specimen trees & stunning, sculptural stacked stone walls w/massive boulders. 5+ car garage w/A/C
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,949,000
