Welcome to your retreat, where modern elegance meets natural beauty. This stunning home boasts a blend of cedar, stone, and a sleek metal roof accents, complemented by a three-car garage. Open floor plan where all the bedrooms, great room, kitchen,& dining provide views of the lake. Your dream kitchen awaits with an oversized island, hidden pantry, custom cabinetry & exquisite quartzite countertops & high-end appliances to elevate the culinary experience. Primary,closet & bath are a true retreat! Expansive covered back porch with a stone fireplace. Surround sound enhances your indoor/outdoor experience whether you're basking in the sun on the travertine deck, taking a refreshing dip in the pool, or indulging in the hot tub. Let's not forget the new double-deck dock that beckons you to savor the serenity of the lake.