Exquisite waterfront estate on HIGHLY DESIRABLE POINT LOT in cul-de-sac offers incredible panoramic sunset views and 223 feet of rip rapped shoreline. Custom brick home with over 8300 sq. ft and amenities galore. Stunning hand cut beveled glass front doors welcome you home. Primary retreat on main features lake views, waterfall spa tub, heated tile floors, and dual sinks. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and large island. Keeping room off kitchen features sweeping views of the lake and gas fireplace. Fully finished basement offers 2 full baths, media room, bedroom, lots of flex space, and plenty of storage for lake toys. Extensive crown molding and built ins throughout, theatre room, bonus room, covered boat slip with lift & so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
- Updated
Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hickory.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 12-18.
Across America, many towns, from small to large, will tout their own locally-owned coffee shop as the best place for the community to hang out…
- Updated
Donald Gullett admitted he was a little unsure when a Mooresville hotel offered to foster a dog for Piedmont Animal Rescue.
Emma Norris never shied away from crunch time.
- Updated
A previous investigation that led to an arrest on human trafficking and kidnapping charges resulted in the arrest of a second person.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
I wish it would snow early Christmas morning. Not a big snow, but just enough to make the ground white. In December 1969 my sisters and parent…